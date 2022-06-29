WACO, Tx (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old Waco man was being held on $750,000 bond on charges filed in connection with shots being fired at a home in late May.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jakwan Ke Mon Toliver who was arrested Tuesday and booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Because others were also involved, he was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it was on May 28 that officers were dispatched to a shooting that had been reported in the 1300 block of North 60th Street.

When they got there, they found that shots had been fired at a house in the residential neighborhood.

Officers found bullet holes in the house, but no injuries were reported.

Through evidence collected at the scene, officers were able to develop Toliver as a suspect in the shooting.

Police say it appears this was a targeted or isolated incident and that there is not believed to be any further danger to the public at large.

Toliver remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday.