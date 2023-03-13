Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – A 23-year-old man already held on charges of harboring a runaway after being arrested by Bellmead Police has now been named in additional charges of trafficking of a person.

Damarcus Dewayne Scott, who was initially booked into the McLennan County Jail last Wednesday, was served with the additional charge while in jail with his bond set at $1 million.

The original arrest affidavit stated that Bellmead Police were made aware of a runaway female juvenile on March 3. Investigators developed information regarding her location, and tracked her to a location in the 1200 block of Dutton Avenue in Waco.

The investigative team followed up and found the girl. The affidavit stated that as she was placed in a patrol unit, Scott approached the unit trying to speak to her. The affidavit stated that while speaking with the detective, he admitted to know the age of the girl and that she was a runaway. He was then taken into custody on the harboring charge.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said later they were told by Bellmead Police that an outcry was made with allegations that there had been sexual activity multiple times with a girl under the age of 15.

The charges of trafficking were then filed against Scott. He remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday in lieu of the $1 million bond.