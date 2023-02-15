McGregor, Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old man sought by McGregor Police since last year has been found in Mason County and brought back to face charges of harboring a runaway child.

Norberto Sanchez-Suarez was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday.

Police say a 16-year-old girl ran away with him last year, and a warrant for his arrest was obtained. The girl was back, then police say she ran away with him a second time. This time he was tracked to Mason County and brought back. She was 17 this second time, but the charges were associated with the earlier incident when she was underage.

Jail records indicated that he was also being held on an immigration detainer. Bond had not been set, as of Wednesday morning.