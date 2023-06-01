Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 54-year-old Waco man is facing felony charges, and is accused of hiding a camera in the bathroom of a room he rented out.

Stephen Diamond was arrested after the 24-year-old woman he rented a room to in his home found something wrong less than a day after moving in. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the victim rented a room in the home in the 9300 block of Regal Drive – but soon found a camera disguised as a charging dock in the bathroom.

The victim called police, who conducted an investigation leading to Diamond’s arrest. He was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of invasive video recording – which is a state jail felony.

Diamond remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday, with his bond not yet set.