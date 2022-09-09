Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 74-year-old man is facing felony charges, and is accused of hitting a woman with his car as she tried to stop him while he drove on private property.

Brock Lloyd Sanders remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the incident occurred Thursday afternoon around 5:50 p.m. She said officers were sent to investigate a possible assault in the 2500 block of East Lake Shore Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on foot who attempted to stop a car because he was on private property, when the driver instead accelerated – striking the woman and driving off.

Police were able to identify Sanders as a suspect, then found and arrested him. He was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Thursday night. His bond is set at $20,000.

The victim was not seriously hurt.