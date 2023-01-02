WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old man is charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure.

Waco Police Officers arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith on Friday. The department received multiple calls starting in September regarding a man exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city. The Special Crimes Unit investigated and identified the man as Smith.

Arrest warrants were obtained for the charges mentioned above, and Smith was booked into the McLennan County Jail on December 30. If you have been a victim of Smith exposing himself to you, you can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.