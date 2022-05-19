Robinson, Tx (FOX 44) – A man was arrested following a tussle with a Robinson Police officer, which left the officer with injured ribs.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Cesar Mayen-Torres, remains in the McLennan County Jail – and now has an immigration hold placed on him.

Mayen-Torres is charged with assault on a public servant, which is a third-degree felony – along with terroristic threat stemming from an earlier incident in addition to the immigration detainer.

An arrest affidavit stated that around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, Robinson Police were sent to the 200 block of East Santa Anna Drive on a disturbance call. They were told a man in a white pickup truck threatened a worker with a gun at this location.

Officers met with the homeowner and the worker, and were told the third man, or suspect, was arguing with the worker at the homeowner’s house about money he said he was owed, saying “I don’t want to use any force” to get his money, and that he was going to get his gun.

In the meantime, the third man, identified as Mayen-Torres, came back with the officer attempting to take him into custody. As the officer attempted to handcuff him, the struggle broke out – with the officer being pushed into a pile of sheetrock stacked up in the corner of the pile – injuring his ribs and knocking the breath out of him.

Other officers arrived on the scene, and were able to take Mayen-Torres into custody. Officers were assisted at the scene by a translator sent over by Waco Police.

It was discovered that Mayen-Torres worked on an earlier job with the worker at the scene, and was told he was being paid $90 for his work – but was demanding $280 instead, which led to the disturbance.