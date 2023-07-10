Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 40-year-old man is being held on charges of abusing a young girl over a four to five year period, beginning when the child was under the age of ten.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit received a referral from Child Protective Services earlier this month.

An investigation started into accusations that the girl was molested by being “inappropriately touched” between 2010 and 2015 at a house in Waco. The victim and the suspect were described as knowing each other.

Waco Police obtained a complaint and arrest warrant for 40-year-old Jairo Puebla-Perez, who was arrested on Friday. He remained in the McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.

While his bond was set at $10,000 on that charge, he was also being held without bond on an immigration detainer.