HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of threatening a woman with a handgun and a rifle.

A Hewitt Police officer was called Saturday night to the 200 block of Sunset on a disturbance call. According to police, a woman and man were arguing. The man was intoxicated and threatened the woman with a handgun, and then an AR-15 rifle.

The woman managed to get the handgun and fled to a neighbor’s residence. The man left and was found a short time later with the assistance of the Waco Police Department.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Randal Parker, discarded the AR-15 rifle. Waco PD K-9 Officer Andor helped track Parker – who was found about 8:41 p.m. Officer Andor found where Parker hid the AR-15 after a four-block sweep.

(Courtesy: Waco Police Department)

Parker was arrested and was booked into the McLennan County Jail. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Tampering with Physical Evidence. His bond is set at $35,000.