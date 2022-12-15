Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One of two men shot during a Monday incident in Bellmead has now been charged with murder.

Dennis Ray Estelle, Jr. was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Thursday. He was earlier treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Demicco Chambliss, who was shot in the same incident, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterwards.

Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3500 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.

Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as Chambliss, who was shot in the chest. Life-saving measures started before emergency personnel arrived. Chambliss was then transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An arrest affidavit stated that the incident started in a nearby residence – with Chambliss entering the home and shots being exchanged between the two men. Chambliss then ran from the back door of the home and toward the nearby restaurant parking lot.

The affidavit said Chambliss was captured by a nearby surveillance camera running across the parking lot. When he was found, the affidavit stated he was still in possession of a .9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

The affidavit stated that a search of the crime scene turned up $23,420 scattered from the restaurant parking lot to the residence where the incident started. Numerous shell casings were also recovered.

Estelle later is quoted in the affidavit as saying he had been counting the money at his kitchen counter, saying the money was the proceeds of a combination of narcotics sales, rap concerts and merchandise sales.

The affidavit stated that crime scene technicians were fired from a Glock .9 mm handgun.

Estelle was wounded in the groin during the exchange and managed to get himself to a local hospital for treatment before he was taken into custody.