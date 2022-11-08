Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Bellmead police report a 56-year-old man is facing second degree felony charges, accused of soliciting who he thought was a 16-year-old girl for sex.

A Bellmead Police Department spokesman said as part of an ongoing operation, an investigator was logged onto a social media platform communicating with a man later identified as Amos Howard.

An arrest affidavit alleges that Howard used that platform to arrange a meeting with a person he believed to be 16 years old and set up a meeting place.

When he arrived at that location, officers met him and took him into custody without incident.

The affidavit stated that during a custodial interview he gave a statement acknowledging that he had been communicating with a person he believed was a 16-year-old female and during that communication he requested sex from her.

Howard was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor. As of midday Tuesday, his bond had not been set.