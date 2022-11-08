Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Bellmead Police report a 56-year-old man is facing second-degree felony charges, and is accused of soliciting who he thought was a 16-year-old girl for sex.

A Bellmead Police Department spokesman said as part of an ongoing operation, an investigator was logged onto a social media platform communicating with a man later identified as Amos Howard.

An arrest affidavit alleges that Howard used this platform to arrange a meeting with a person he believed to be 16 years old and set up a meeting place. When he arrived at that location, officers met him and took him into custody without incident.

The affidavit stated that during a custodial interview, Howard gave a statement acknowledging he was communicating with a person he believed was a 16-year-old female – and requested sex from her during that communication.

Howard was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor. As of Tuesday, his bond had not been set.