WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager is in jail after being discovered with child pornography in his possession, as well as a charge for online solicitation of a minor.

Woodway Public Safety Department officers arrested 19-year-old Zackary Martin on Friday. An investigation was underway when the department received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the uploading of child pornography to a web-based storage platform.

A forensic examination of Martin’s electronic devices led to the discovery of multiple files of child pornography, as well as messages attempting to communicate with a minor in a sexually-explicit manner.

Martin is harged with Possession of Child Pornography and Online Solicitation of a Minor Less Than 14 Years of Age. He is being held in the McLennan County Jail, with bond set at $135,000.

The Public Safety Department says it remains committed to fighting for the most vulnerable as part of the International Crimes Against Children Task Force.