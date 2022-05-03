McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – A man who had been evicted from a home and warned away from the property has been charged with ramming through a gate and breaking back into the home.

Raymond Balli remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday on charges of criminal trespass and felony level criminal mischief in the case.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case stated deputies were dispatched to a location in the 17000 block of Gholson Road on a report that Balli was back inside the home after being evicted days earlier, and had also been issued a written criminal trespass warning on an earlier occasion.

When the patrol deputy arrived, he found he was able to drive through where an entrance gate had been – it appeared someone drove through it.

The deputy found a pickup parked outside, but no one answered the door.

Using a key provided by the homeowner who was on scene with him, the deputy entered and found a man later identified as Balli inside asleep.

The affidavit stated as he was placed in handcuffs he exhibited signs of intoxication with slurred speech, slow movements and inability to stand under his own power.

It was also noted the front door of the home was damaged in order to gain entry.

The affidavit also stated there was green paint transfer from the entrance gate on the front bumper of the pickup at the scene, as well as a broken driver’s side headlight.

Balli was transported by deputies to the McLennan County Jail.