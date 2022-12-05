McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies report arresting a 43-year-old man in connection with a summertime sexual assault at an area lake.

W.B. McKinney was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Sunday. An arrest affidavit stated that the investigation started July 28 – when deputies responded to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital to take a report on a sexual assault.

Deputies met with a 34-year-old woman who reported she was sexually assaulted while camping with friends at a local lake. She told deputies she felt she was drugged, and that the sex was not consensual.

The affidavit said that with the help of a photo lineup, McKinney was identified as a suspect. The affidavit also stated that investigators interviewed witnesses – who told them they saw McKinney getting out of a hammock which was occupied by the victim.

The affidavit quoted the witness as saying the victim was not aware of what was happening.

An arrest warrant for McKinney was applied for on November 22nd, with McKinney being arrested on the second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Monday.