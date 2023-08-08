West, Tx (FOX 44) – A 27-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault of a child after a West Police officer reported the man and an underage girl were found partially undressed in a car.

An arrest affidavit stated the officer checked on a vehicle in the 400 block of Marable Street shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Jacob Allen Arias was found with a 16-year-old girl in the back seat of a vehicle. The affidavit stated the victim described sexual activity that had been involved.

Arias was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released on Monday.