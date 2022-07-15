Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1,250,000 for a 23-year-old man accused of firing gunshots near a park where children were playing.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the incident occurred abou 7:52 p.m. Tuesday, near the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Officers were called to this location regarding a possible shooting and learned someone was shooting at other men while children were playing in the nearby park. No one was hit, but police were concerned that children could have been hit.

Police developed Brian Edward Lawson as a suspect in the case, and he was found later the next day and taken into custody.

Lawson remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on charges of deadly conduct and endangering a child. Jail records indicated he was also being held on an older, non-related drug charge and three outstanding traffic warrants.