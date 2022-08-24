McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old man has been booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of online solicitation of a minor after communicating in a sexual manner with someone he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

Don Trowbridge II remained in the jail Wednesday on the third-degree felony charge.

The arrest warrant was obtained following an undercover operation which started on May 20 – with an officer logged into an app that the affidavit stated was known for child sexual exploitation. The undercover officer was communicating with a man with a listed age of 42 that later moved to communication via phone texting.

The affidavit stated that the man, later identified as Trowbridge, continued communicating after the supposed age of the person was 16, moving into a sexually explicit manner – saying he was having trouble finding porn that interested him, saying he liked step-father, step-daughter porn, and he sent intimate pictures of himself.

The affidavit also stated that he wanted to video chat with the person he thought was a minor and requested pictures, also saying he was thinking about making porn.

In another communication on July 26, the affidavit stated he also wanted a video chat with the “minor.” On that day,the investigator filed the complaint seeking the arrest warrant.

Jail records indicated Trowbridge was arrested, then booked into the jail on Tuesday.