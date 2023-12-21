Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 52-year-old man is facing felony charges of soliciting and planning to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, unaware that he was being caught in a Waco Police Department sting operation.

David Matthew Brumit was booked into the McLennan County Jail after being arrested at a local apartment complex, where he agreed to meet what he thought was an underage girl.

An arrest affidavit stated that an undercover officer set up a profile of a 15-year-old girl on a commercial web-based chat room. The affidavit stated that a man with username TexasDavid52 started a conversation beginning December 17, saying he was a “married 52m who loves young pretty girls.”

During the conversation, the affidavit stated that numerous times the undercover officer identified as being 15. The affidavit stated that the man indicated he previously had sex with girls as young as 13, and that he sent several nude pictures of himself.

The affidavit stated that the conversation continued via text message, and that plans were set for him to meet who he thought was the girl at an apartment at 11 a.m. on December 20. Just before 10:53 a.m., officers stationed in the parking lot identified Brumit when he entered the lot. Brumit parked and walked up to the designated apartment number. When Brumit knocked on the door and entered, he was taken into custody.

Brumit remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. His bond has been set at $10,000.