WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco police matched surveillance video from a business burglary with video taken of a separate traffic stop to identify a suspect in the theft of tools taken during a burglary at a Waco mechanic shop.

Gerald Dwayne Harris was tracked down and booked into the McLennan County Jail early Thursday morning on the burglary and other additional charges.

The investigation began April 22 as officers were looking into the tool theft.

Surveillance video showed a tall man wearing a large chain necklace pulling into the parking lot of the shop in the 2100 block of Franklin Avenue.

An arrest affidavit filed in support of the arrest warrant state he was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer with the license number visible.

The affidavit stated he got out of the vehicle and made multiple trips into the mechanic shop, taking tools from the building and placing them in the vehicle.

The affidavit stated that as the investigation went on, a search was conducted of the license plate and found the same vehicle had been stopped for a traffic violation May 3, with video also showing a tall man wearing the same large chain necklace.

That driver was identified as Harris.

The affidavit stated that a criminal history check found multiple convictions for theft and burglary.

The warrant was obtained and Harris was arrested.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday afternoon, with jail records indicating that in addition to the new burglary charge, he was also held on outstanding speeding charges, driving without a license, no liability insurance, and had a hold for a parole violation.