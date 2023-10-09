Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 31-year-old man was being held on multiple charges after doors and windows were broken at a Waco home. Threats were also made to set the home on fire.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers responded to a home in the 1700 block of Connor Avenue on May 26, and discovered a man was breaking doors and windows trying to get in. The suspect left the scene and was not found at the time, but a warrant was later obtained for his arrest.

Officers were sent to the same address on July 7 at 8 a.m. on a welfare check. A woman was discovered with multiple cuts and bruises to her face received in an assault. The suspect was also not found in this case, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

McLennan County Jail records indicate that Ricardo Anthony Burciaga was located and booked into the jail. Records indicated he was being held on charges of aggravated assault serious bodily injury family violence, violation of a court order assault and terroristic threat of family or household.