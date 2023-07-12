Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old Waco man is charged with doing thousands of dollars in damage to Waco businesses with rocks thrown through windows.

Delano Djuan Kelly was tracked down and arrested Tuesday following an investigation into a series of rock attacks on Waco businesses that took place early last week.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the incidents occurred July 3 with rocks thrown through doors and windows. Police report damage was done at two locations in the 1500 block of Austin Avenue, 100 block of South 12th Street, 1600 block of Austin Avenue and 2000 block of La Salle Avenue.

In each case, no items were stolen, just windows and doors broken.

Kelly remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on two felony and three misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief.