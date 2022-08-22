Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 61-year-old man is facing charges of trafficking of a child for sexual conduct after a 13-year-old girl was held against her will into the weekend.

About 9:41 p.m. Saturday, Waco Police got the report of the incident after the victim was able to get away. They were told that the victim was picked up and driven around Waco for some time, with the suspect accused of making sexual advances to the victim and touching her “inappropriately”.

After being driven around, the victim was taken to the man’s residence in the 2000 block of Ethel Avenue and put into a shed. The victim told police she was able to get out of the shed through a window and called police.

Police say the victim and the suspect did not know each other. Investigators say the victim was walking when the suspect stopped and motioned to her to come over to him and she got into his vehicle.

The suspect was found in the area where the girl was held, and has been identified as 61-year-old Jose L. Martinez. He was booked into the McLennan County Jail with his bond set at $100,000.