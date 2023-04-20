Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Waco man is charged with doing serious damage to the home he lived in with his mother and destroying some of her furniture.

Jesse Aaron Gardenhire was charged with felony criminal mischief, and has been booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Waco Police were called to a home in the 5900 block of Caldwell Drive around 7:13 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a domestic disturbance. An arrest affidavit stated the mother told officers her adult son was kicking holes in the sheetrock, ripping blinds down from over windows, turning over furniture and destroying appliances because he was upset that she would not take a paternity test.

The affidavit stated Gardenhire was also upset because his mother refused to move to a different residence – claiming their neighbors bothered him.

The affidavit stated he pushed a coffee pot off the kitchen counter, kicked holes in walls in several different rooms, pushed over a china cabinet, destroyed a table and turned over the couch. The affidavit stated he destroyed the property to get them evicted from the house.

The mother estimated damage was in the thousands, and stated she did want to press charges.

Gardenhire remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday.