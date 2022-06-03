McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – A man arrested following a Saturday night traffic crash has been accused of intentionally trying to hit multiple oncoming vehicles on Highway 77 near Golinda.

Clayton Scott Freeman remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday with his bond set at a total of $825,000 on ten counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Troopers responded at approximately 8:25 p.m. Saturday to a head-on crash on US-77 near Levi Parkway, north of Golinda. A Dodge Ram traveling northbound drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and crashed into a Ford F-150.

The occupant of the Ford was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in critical condition. The driver of the Dodge, identified as 39-year-old Clayton Freeman, of Bruceville-Eddy, was determined to be intoxicated and was charged with felony intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case by investigating troopers stated a trooper noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Freeman and further stated that he was belligerent and uncooperative.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance then taken to the McLennan County Jail.

The affidavit further stated that through over ten witness statements, urgent 9-1-1 complaints from Falls and McLennan Counties and a statement from Freeman himself, the trooper stated that he believed Freeman was trying to run into other drivers on the roadway to kill himself and other drivers.

The affidavit stated that at the hospital, Freeman openly admitted he ” wanted to kill as many people as possible” including himself.

The affidavit said the trooper became aware of a video Freeman had sent to his wife proving he was driving on the wrong side of the road trying to hit other vehicles.

The trooper said Freeman gave him his consent to watch the video evidence on his phone.

The affidavit stated the evidence indicated he had his gas pedal as far down as possible and was operating his vehicle in the oncoming lane of traffic at speeds of 105-120 miles per hour.

The affidavit said the video showed drivers having to take quick evasive actions to avoid a collision.

The trooper said he counted five vehicles having to avoid collisions and also said he had five witness statements stating they also had to take evasive action to avoid head on collisions.