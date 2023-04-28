Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Witnesses were being called Friday morning as the punishment phase got underway in the 19th District Court murder trial of Quest Jones.

The jury deliberated into the night Thursday before returning a verdict of guilty in the trial of Jones, accused of the 2019 shooting death of his wife, Sherrill Carter.

Carter was discovered in her home at 5630 Wilshire Drive on February 3, 2019 after Jones notified police of a shooting at the residence. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones had claimed he was outside and heard shots in the home, went inside and found his wife. He also claimed to have seen an intruder in the home

Police early on in the investigation had considered him a person of interest in the case and had cited ongoing violence in the home.

This is the second trial on the charges for Jones. The first one in 2022 ended up in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Jones could be sentenced up to 99 years or life.