Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police say a man broke into a gas station by crashing his van into the building early Saturday morning, then led police on a chase before being taken into custody.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the business in the 4200 block of West Waco Drive. Police said the burglar alarm went off as the vehicle crashed into the building – triggering a rapid police response to this location.

Police were given a description of the van and were able to spot it a short time later – but when they attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped off.

Woodway Public Safety officers assisted in the capture as the vehicle was driven into their city by laying down spike strips in the road to stop it.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver came out and was taken into custody. He was identified as 31-year-old Seth Louis Molinaro, of Robinson.

Molinaro was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of burglary of a building and felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle. He remained in the jail on Monday morning.