McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lorena man is dead after a crash in east McLennan County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard tells FOX 44 News that Troopers were dispactched at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday – when a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on FM-2311, left the road and crashed into Tehuacana Creek.

The victim died at the scene, and has been identified as 41-year-old Vincent James. Next of kin have been notified.