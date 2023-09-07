WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide investigation.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers responded around 4:04 a.m. to the 2000 block of Colcord Avenue after receiving a call about a man being shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene. Next of kin has been notified. There is no danger to the public.

Waco Police say this is the ninth homicide investigation of 2023.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.