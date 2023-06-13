WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has died in the hospital after being detained by officers from the Waco Police Department.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley says officers responded to call of a suspicious person on Sunday evening. Officers made contact with the man, and he fled.

Officers then caught up with the man, and he started to have a medical episode. Officers started to administer CPR.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Shipley says the man is 43 years old, and next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy has been requested. The Texas Rangers are investigating, plus there is also an internal investigation being conducted.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.