LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a stabbing in Lacy Lakeview. Police are treating this case as a homicide.

Lacy Lakeview Police officers responded at 6:14 p.m. Monday to the Village Square apartments, located at 3500 Meyers Lane. An initial investigation has determined that the victim, identified as David Ralph Peeler, succumbed to numerous stab wounds. Peeler’s family has been notified.

Police say there are no signs of forced entry into the home, and this is believed to be an isolated incident with no dangers to the public. A person of interest has been developed, but the department is following any and all leads.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact Detective Tyler Ziegler at the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 254-799-2479 and reference Case #23-0296. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and TSTC Police Department also assisted in this investigation.