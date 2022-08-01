WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a field and starting a small fire.

Woodway Public Safety Department officers were dispatched at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday to the 13000 block of Old McGregor Road after receiving a report of a vehicle fire. A person spotted the flames in a field behind Woodway First Baptist Church, and notified 9-1-1.

Woodway Police and Fire units arrived on scene and discovered a single vehicle crashed into trees and was fully engulfed in fire. Firefighters attempted rescue efforts by pulling the driver from the vehicle and quickly extinguished the fire.

The male driver was found to be dead on scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. The driver’s identity has not being released, pending notification of family members.

An accident reconstruction team arrived on scene to conduct and investigate into the circumstances of the crash. The initial investigation revealed the man was driving west in the 13000 block of Old McGregor Road and possibly suffered a medical episode – causing him to veer off of the roadway and into the field behind Woodway First Baptist. The vehicle traveled over 400 feet from the roadway – where it struck trees and brush and came to a stop.

It is believed the vehicle ignited a fire in the dry brush beneath the vehicle – which quickly spread to the front passenger compartment of the vehicle. This investigation is ongoing.