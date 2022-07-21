Hewitt, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man clocked at going 115 miles per hour in a Jeep Patriot has been booked into the McLennan County Jail on felony charges of evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.

Waco Police found the vehicle they say was driven by Ryder Lee Haverkamp after Hewitt officers broke off the pursuit for safety reasons.

A Hewitt Police Department spokesman said the incident began shortly before midnight Wednesday night in an area around a hotel near Interstate 35 – when an officer attempted to check on a suspicious vehicle which was near the hotel.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped off – entering the Interstate going north.

When the officer noted the high speed in the vicinity of multiple 18-wheelers, he broke off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Waco officers who had heard the radio traffic when the pursuit began spotted the vehicle in the 5600 block of Beverly Drive and made the stop.

Hewitt officers arrived on the scene, took Haverkamp into custody and transported him to the McLennan County Jail – where he remained on Thursday morning.