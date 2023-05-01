Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 48-year-old Richmond, Virginia man held following a traffic stop by Waco Police is now facing four charges of smuggling of persons.

Natividad de Jesus Diaz-Henriquez remained in the McLennan County Jail on Monday, with his bond set at a total of $40,000 on the smuggling charges – but also listed under an immigration detainer himself.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Diaz-Henriquez at 4 a.m. on April 26 in the 1300 block of East Waco Drive. When officers approached the driver, they said he did not have a consistent story about where he was coming from or where he was going. Officers said there were four passengers in the vehicle with him, and said they learned that at least two of the four passengers were paying the driver to transport them.

The driver was taken to the McLennan County Jail, and Immigrantion and Customs Enforcement took custody of the four passengers after it was determined that they were in the country illegally.