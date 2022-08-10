Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – Woodway Public Safety officers have filed indecency with a child charges against a man they say was already hiding out from earlier similar charges out of Waco.

In fact, between the time of the alleged incident and the time the outcry was made, Grant Driskell had been found and arrested by Waco officers in the earlier case – with Woodway serving him with their charges after he was already in jail.

The Woodway incident occurred the first week in July at the home of someone Driskell knew. He is accused of exposing himself to a five-year-old girl, and accused of making sexual contact with her.

A resident of the home was aware of the long-standing warrant for Driskell, and contacted police to tip them off that he was there – but Woodway officers say that in the short time he was there before being picked up, the new offense apparently occurred.

The victim didn’t make an outcry until several days later, at which time the new warrant was obtained and Driskell served with it.

The original case went back to 2017, with Waco Police obtaining a warrant for Driskell at that time. Law enforcement officials say Driskell was apparently living a somewhat-nomadic life, and was believed to have been out of state during much of that time – but returned to the area in early July.

Waco Police report the 2017 case involved a boy under the age of ten. Driskell remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on a total bond of $250,000.