Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in a state jail after entering a plea deal in connection with a 2022 incident in which shots were fired into a house with children inside.

Fabian Alvizo entered a plea to a charge of endangering a child criminal negligence – a state jail felony. He originally faced multiple charges in the case, including evading arrest.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened on a Sunday in the 5700 block of Hawthorne Drive, when Alvizo was in an argument with a woman. During the argument, five shots were fired into the house where three children were found. None of the children were hurt.

Officers arriving on the scene spotted Alvizo, who tried to run from them. He was chased and taken into custody.