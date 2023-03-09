Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 23-year-old man who received a larger-than-expected paycheck has gone to jail after his employers said he did not return it.

Thomas Byrd was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of theft over $30,000. Waco Police say that Byrd was employed by a manufactured housing company – and that in mid-August 2022 the company said he was accidentally overpaid and given the wrong amount for his work.

The company made a theft report with Waco Police on February 15, 2023, reporting that after Byrd got the check, he stopped coming to work and did not mention the error to the company. The company reported he never returned the money – resulting in the theft charge.

Police followed up with a investigation, obtained a warrant, then found and arrested Byrd.