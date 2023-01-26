Lorena, Tx (FOX44) – An 85-year-old man is being held in the McLennan County Jail. He is accused of shooting his own son at a residence near Lorena on Tuesday.

Bond has been set at $300,000 for J.D. Mooneyham on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An arrest affidavit stated that McLennan County deputies were sent to a home in the 500 block of Casa del Rancho, near Lorena, just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting. A man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The affidavit stated that a man was seen on Ring camera video approaching the home carrying a long gun, ringing the doorbell, then positioning himself to the right of the front door waiting for it to open. The affidavit states that after a short time, the man appears to be trying to open the door – but is unsuccessful and returns to his truck parked in the driveway.

The affidavit states the front door opens and the victim is hear asking, “What are you doing with a gun?” – at which time the affidavit states the man turns and fires one shot at the front door. He is then seen entering his truck – sitting for a short time and driving away.

The vehicle belonging to the elder Mooneyham was spotted by Moody Police later, near FM-107 and Highway 317, and stopped with Mooneyham detained. The affidavit stated that detectives met with the victim at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, and were able to interview him – who identified J.D. Mooneyham as the shooter.

Mooneyham remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday morning.