Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 40-year-old man out on parole has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco became violent, and is accused of displaying weapons during the incident.

Jonathan Kyle Lane was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Saturday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $150,000. Jail records indicated Lane was also being held on a parole violation charge.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 2300 block of Gurley Avenue on June 4 regarding a reported domestic disturbance. Officers were told the incident became violent, with the victim reporting that a knife was held to a woman’s neck. They were told that a handgun was also displayed during the incident.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Lane, who was later found and arrested.