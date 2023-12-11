Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 62-year-old man was being held after officers tracked him down after he left the scene of a traffic crash leaving occupants of another vehicle injured.

Luis Raul Sarricolea-Sabido was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Sunday. Police report the crash occurred around noon in the 1100 block of South 18th Street.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said Sarricolea-Sabido was driving a 2005 Nissan Titan pickup going south on 18th Street, when he was reported to have gone through a red light and struck a 2012 model Ford F-150. The occupants of the Ford were injured.

The driver of the Nissan got out and of his vehicle and left the scene. Officers were able to find him a few blocks away, and he was taken into custody.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Monday. He is held on state felony jail charges of collision involving injury.