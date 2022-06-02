Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at a total of $770,000 for a 19-year-old man accused of taking six firearms from a man at gunpoint.

Wrangler Shavers was charged with aggravated robbery and two additional charges of deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers were called at 1:17 a.m. on Monday, May 23, and were dispatched to the 2200 block of Trinity Drive. Police say Shavers entered a garage and pointed a gun at the victim. Shavers proceeded to take six guns from the victim, along with other personal items.

Investigators developed Shavers as a suspect in the case, and found him on Tuesday. A police spokesperson said four of the six firearms taken were recovered.