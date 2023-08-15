Lorena, Tx (FOX44) – A 34-year-old man is being held on a $1.4 million bond. He is accused of breaking into a Lorena home and inflicting what were termed as “significant injuries” on a woman in an attack police say was specifically targeted.

Lorena Police Chief Scott Holt says there was apparently never any danger to the public at large in the case, and that the parties knew each other and were in a previous relationship.

Brett Anthony Miller remained in the McLennan County Jail after being tracked down by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and arrested in Burleson. Chief Hunt said Lorena Police responded to a call from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest on Saturday, where the victim was taken with her injuries. It was determined that the incident occurred at a house in their city.

Chief Holt said the victim told them the man forced his way into her home and had physically and sexually abused her – resulting in serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Chief Holt said his department received assistance from the Waco Police Department Crime Scene Unit and others. Due to excellent cooperation from other agencies, a suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Miller was found and taken into custody within 24 hours. He has since been transferred to the McLennan County Jail. He is facing multiple felony charges, including burglary of a habitation with intent of committing another felony, assault family violence strangulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.