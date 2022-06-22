Waco, Tx (FOX44) – With bond not yet set on all charges, a Waco man is being held on $760,000 bond accused in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital back on March 20.

Ashton Brooks-Williams was already in jail on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon when he was served with new charges including two counts of deadly conduct and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jail records also indicated he also had an earlier charge of engaging in organized criminal activity that he had been out on bond for.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the new charges were in connection with a shooting that took place at Sanger and Melrose shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday March 20.

In that incident, two people were injured and taken to local hospitals.

No other information regarding the circumstances of the shooting were released.