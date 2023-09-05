Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 42-year-old Waco man is being held on multiple charges after a woman was stabbed Sunday.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue and found a woman there suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were told by witnesses that as the woman was being attacked, others at the scene attempted to intervene. However, they were threatened by her attacker.

Fredrick Tyler was taken into custody at the scene, and was transported to the McLennan County Jail on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by contact. Jail records indicated that Tyler was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and having a prohibited substance in the jail.

Tyler remained in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday, with his bond on all the charges totaling $40,000.