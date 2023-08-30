Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 37-year-old Waco man was held on first degree felony charges, and is accused of stabbing the mother of his children multiple times on Tuesday.

Daniel Perez Saucedo was arrested following an investigation of the incident in the 2700 block of Sanger Avenue. The victim was found in the living room of her residence, and was suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital.

An arrest affidavit stated that witnesses saw the man, believed to be Saucedo, entering through a back sliding door before the victim was assaulted. They also stated they saw the man leaving the scene in a white pickup truck.

The affidavit stated police were able to interview the victim later at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital, and stated that the victim identified Saucedo as a suspect. Police were later able to find Saucedo at a residence on Burnett Avenue and took him into custody.

Saucedo remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. His bond was set at $150,000.