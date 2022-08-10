Waco, Tx (FOX44) – One man is facing deadly conduct charges in connection with two separate shooting incidents and a separate drug charge.

Rodolfo Toby Aguado remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the first incident occurred May 18, 2021 in the 200 block of Nathaniel McCoy Street. Shots were fired leaving bullet holes in the side of a house. Officers were able to obtain evidence at the scene, and were able to identify Aguado as a suspect.

The second incident occurred May 27, 2021 in the 2400 block of McFerrin Avenue, with police getting the call about a possible shooting at 1:18 a.m.

On arrival, they found a vehicle with bullet holes in it. There were no injuries. Evidence was collected at the scene, and once again officers were later able to identify Aguado as a suspect.

At a later date, officers were patrolling and saw a vehicle failing to stop at a designated stop point at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue. They proceeded with a traffic stop and identified Aguado as the driver.

While speaking with him, the officers could smell marijuana coming from the car and conducted a search – finding a quantity of marijuana and a smaller quantity of methamphetamine.

Jail records indicate he is being held on two counts of deadly conduct and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.