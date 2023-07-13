Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 36-year-old Waco man is facing multiple charges after a woman he was in a relationship with was taken from her home against her will.

Francisco Valdez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of kidnapping and assault with strangulation following a police investigation.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said police were initially called about 6:31 p.m. on June 18. They were told that a man the victim knew broke into a home in the 800 block of North 17th Street and forced a woman out of her home and into a vehicle. When the woman struggled against him, the man was accused of choking her.

The man drove off with the victim, but she managed to get away a short time later – ending up around Colcord Avenue and North 18th Street. She managed to call her family members who met her there with police. Police noted that the victim sustained some minor injuries during her ordeal.

Police confirmed the identity of the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Valdez was found on Wednesday and booked into the jail. He remained there Thursday on charges of violation of bond or protective order, aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, assault with strangulation with previous conviction and repeated violation of certain court orders. His bond was set at a total of $320,000.