Waco, Texas (FOX44) – A 31-year-old man has been charged with the sexual abuse of a young girl at locations in two counties, and has been booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Jose Luis Hernandez was picked up Tuesday and remained in jail Wednesday on a case which first came to Waco Police in November 2021. Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said they got the case on a referral from an outside agency.

Detectives received information that a girl under the age of twelve was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions between 2018 and 2020 at a Waco residence. Further investigation indicated the girl was assaulted at a residence in Lott in Falls County, as well.

Warrants were obtained and Hernandez was arrested. He faces three counts of indecency with a child as a result of the Waco assault allegations, along with two counts of indecency with a child out of Falls County. Jail records indicated he was also named in an immigration detainer.

Bond had not been set as of late Wednesday morning.