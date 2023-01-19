Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 59-year-old man has been tracked down and arrested on eight different sex-related charges involving young girls.

Tyiwan Wilson was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday – with bonds totaling $180,000 on cases involving offenses alleged to go back over five years.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the initial outcry was made January 26, 2021 – with the investigation starting at this time. Detectives were told one victim under the age of 14 was inappropriately touched and digitally assaulted in 2017. Another victim under the age of 17 was reported to have been inappropriately touched in 17. Wilson was also accused of exposing himself to one of the female victims.

After the investigation was complete, an arrest warrant was obtained and Wilson was found and taken into custody. He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday on a total of six counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, one count of aggravated sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child, exposure.