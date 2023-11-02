Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 28-year-old man is being held on multiple felony charges after his arrest came following a traffic stop for inoperative tail lights.

Jonah Saldana remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday with his bond set at $40,000, following the traffic stop shortly before midnight on Halloween night.

An arrest affidavit stated that a deputy stopped the 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by Saldana on LaSalle Avenue in Waco, when he noticed the tail lights were out. A records check showed the registration had expired in August.

When a records check was run on Saldana, the deputy also discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Lacy Lakeview for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The affidavit stated that a search of the vehicle turned up a black bag containing THC wax and a metal pot containing what was believed to be marijuana. Another baggie of marijuana was found in the vehicle’s center console. The affidavit stated the container of THC wax weighed out at 62.8 grams, and the container of marijuana weight out at 1.1 pounds.

Saldana was booked into the McLennan County Jail on first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felony charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 and state jail felony marijuana charges.